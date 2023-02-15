WhiteCoin Hits Market Cap of $69.39 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $69.39 million and $708,378.70 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.00426676 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00028951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014616 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004416 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017243 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,251,310 coins and its circulating supply is 763,783,543 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

