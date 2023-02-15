WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.77

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.77 and last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 19478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.27.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $794,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

