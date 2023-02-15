Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,531,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $475.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

