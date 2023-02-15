Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 322 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.72. The company had a trading volume of 53,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,314. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

