Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 3,970 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Price Performance

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $135.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.80. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

