Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 4.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $59,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $490.22. 249,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,099. The firm has a market cap of $458.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.44 and its 200 day moving average is $520.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

