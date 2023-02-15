Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $19.08 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for about 1.5% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Hexcel worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 23,692.4% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 265.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after buying an additional 583,440 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Hexcel by 15.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,571,000 after buying an additional 498,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.58. 29,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,258. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $663,578. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Further Reading

