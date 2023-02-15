Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.96. 187,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,387. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

