Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Woodward has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.
Woodward Price Performance
NASDAQ WWD opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
