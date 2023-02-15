WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $829.07

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 829.07 ($10.06) and traded as high as GBX 991.09 ($12.03). WPP shares last traded at GBX 983.60 ($11.94), with a volume of 2,793,858 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 920 ($11.17) to GBX 1,158 ($14.06) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.57) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.11) to GBX 864 ($10.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,110.29 ($13.48).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1,814.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 893.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 830.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.