Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $114.30 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $302.51 or 0.01329221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $114.30 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,775,165 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

