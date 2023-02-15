Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Shares Down 18.2%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) shares were down 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 931,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 442,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Xander Resources Trading Down 18.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

