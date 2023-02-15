XRP Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, XRP has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $19.69 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001706 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00428452 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.15 or 0.28381461 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000162 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,130,718 coins and its circulating supply is 50,799,084,881 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
