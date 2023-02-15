Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 341,710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 240,102 shares.The stock last traded at $8.64 and had previously closed at $7.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NetEase Inc. lifted its stake in Youdao by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NetEase Inc. now owns 2,898,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 331,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Youdao by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Youdao by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 103,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 174,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.