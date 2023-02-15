Zacks Research Weighs in on Caterpillar Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $15.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.37 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar stock opened at $244.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,205,000 after purchasing an additional 174,361 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $1,600,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

