Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Sells $53,582.08 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ZNTL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.06. 814,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,184. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.