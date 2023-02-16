20,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Acquired by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.32. 896,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,553. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

