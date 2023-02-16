235,765 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 235,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,000. PPL accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 33.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,864 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 88.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,696. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.