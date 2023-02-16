2,539 Shares in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Professional by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Professional by 585.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Professional during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Professional alerts:

Professional Stock Performance

Professional stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $395.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.23. Professional Holding Corp. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $31.25.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.