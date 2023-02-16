26,872 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,872 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 71.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 10.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KBR opened at $51.76 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

