2,800 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 95.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Shares of WIX opened at $91.02 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

