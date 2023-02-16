302,152 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 302,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Entegris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Entegris by 781.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.55. The stock had a trading volume of 795,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,910. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

