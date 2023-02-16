66,951 Shares in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 66,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.
Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $29.60.
