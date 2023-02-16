7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.70

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 23981151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £18.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.85.
7digital Group Company Profile
7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music.
