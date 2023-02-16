A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells $12,843.50 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Becker sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $12,843.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,905 shares in the company, valued at $890,054.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A10 Networks alerts:

On Thursday, February 2nd, Brian Becker sold 1,287 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $20,373.21.

On Monday, January 30th, Brian Becker sold 798 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $12,089.70.

A10 Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 376,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,779. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in A10 Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.