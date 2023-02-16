Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €32.96 ($35.44) and last traded at €32.96 ($35.44). 10,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.00 ($35.48).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Aareal Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.84.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.