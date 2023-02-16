Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 89.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JEQ opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc ( NYSE:JEQ Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.