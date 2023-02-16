Acorns Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,791 shares during the period. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC owned 1.43% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,152,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.60. 94,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,325. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

