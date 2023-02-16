Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

