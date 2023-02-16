Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.
Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 4.07.
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
