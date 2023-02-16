Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,700 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 617,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,565. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,992.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,098.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,040 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

