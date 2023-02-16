ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of ADCT opened at $4.43 on Monday. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $340.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

