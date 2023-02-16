ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ ADSE opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. ADS-TEC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut ADS-TEC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on ADS-TEC Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

