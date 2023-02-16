ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other ADT news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,628,487 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $147,017,000 after acquiring an additional 490,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,169,770 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after buying an additional 447,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ADT by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,023,743 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,630,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ADT by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,765,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,858,000 after buying an additional 173,444 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,310. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.00 and a beta of 1.75.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

