Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $150,813.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $51,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $150,813.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,327 shares of company stock valued at $10,390,149. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 475,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,371. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.