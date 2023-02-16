Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Short Interest Up 22.2% in January

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AJRD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

