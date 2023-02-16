Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Short Interest Up 22.2% in January

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Shares of AJRD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
