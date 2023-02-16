AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Up 13.5% in January

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 644,100 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 567,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

AerSale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ASLE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 205,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,692. The company has a market cap of $999.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.44. AerSale has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14.

ASLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,698,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,698,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $65,893,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,179,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AerSale by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,120,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,619,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 73.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 363,292 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 409,960 shares in the last quarter.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

