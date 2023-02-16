Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 2.6 %

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

