Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down to $14.70

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $13.89. Affirm shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 5,409,930 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Affirm Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

