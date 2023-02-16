Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Africa Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Africa Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,792. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

