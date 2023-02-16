AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Gartner by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 129.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,479 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at $145,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,682,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Trading Up 1.1 %

IT stock traded up $3.67 on Thursday, hitting $348.31. The company had a trading volume of 176,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,498. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,186,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

