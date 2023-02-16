AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 235.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.14. 1,570,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,580. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of -359.31, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.