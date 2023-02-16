AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $3.42 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,025 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,676 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,635,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.14. 1,100,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

