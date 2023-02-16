AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 166 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF accounts for about 1.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 126,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 89,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,806. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $88.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

