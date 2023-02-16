AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,478,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,479,473. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

