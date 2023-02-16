AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,743,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition alerts:

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Stock Performance

AFTR stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.18.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Profile

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.