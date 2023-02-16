AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli Sells 9,150 Shares

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
AGCO opened at $136.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.55. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
