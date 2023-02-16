Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.36.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of A opened at $151.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.78.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,889 shares of company stock valued at $29,810,061.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

