Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 478,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of AGIO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.17. 75,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.