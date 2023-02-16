Aion (AION) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Aion (AION) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Aion has a market cap of $20.75 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00211613 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00099472 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00050567 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00054056 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000363 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

