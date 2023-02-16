Air Canada (ACDVF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, February 17th.

Air Canada Stock Down 0.1 %

Air Canada stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

